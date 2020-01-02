SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Blazen Lewis

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Shannon Lewis and Angel Hayslip

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Wrestling, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Wrestling

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The unity you feel with your teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going undefeated in

football my first year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

XXXTentacion

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Little Nicky”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Always Sunny in

Philadelphia

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working out

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Subway

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Johnny Depp

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and study Psychology