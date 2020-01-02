SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Blazen Lewis
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Shannon Lewis and Angel Hayslip
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Wrestling, Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Wrestling
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The unity you feel with your teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going undefeated in
football my first year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
XXXTentacion
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Europe
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Little Nicky”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Always Sunny in
Philadelphia
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working out
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Subway
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Johnny Depp
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study Psychology