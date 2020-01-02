Blazen Lewis, WUHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Blazen Lewis

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Shannon Lewis and Angel Hayslip

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Wrestling, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:
Wrestling

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The unity you feel with your teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going undefeated in
football my first year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
XXXTentacion

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Little Nicky”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Always Sunny in
Philadelphia

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working out

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Subway

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Johnny Depp

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study Psychology