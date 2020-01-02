By Mark Carpenter-

Unshaken, not rattled, battle tested. The big tournament run last season by the Peebles Lady Indians has carried over into the 2019-20 campaign and was very evident on Saturday, Dec. 28 as the Lady Indians took the court at North Adams High to battle the host Lady Devils in the championship game of the 2019 Holiday Classic. It was the first meeting of the season between the two squads favored to be at the top of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and it came with the Classic bragging rights on the line.

As the capacity crowd on hand expected, the Lady Indians and Lady Devils contest was an exciting one with the host team leading a good majority of the way but the unshakable Peebles girls rallying in the fourth quarter to break the North Adams string of five consecutive Classic titles, riding a combined 43 points from Jacey Justice and Lilly Gray to post the 61-54 victory.

“Winning this tournament gives you so much momentum going forward,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice after her team captured the crown. “Any time you beat North Adams, you’re going to come out with a little more confidence. You can’t make mistakes against a team like North Adams and I thought our kids did a good job of handling our adjustments, especially on defense, in the second half.”

The first quarter of the championship tussle was a tight one, with the Lady Indians taking an 8-4 lead after baskets by Madison Beekman and Justice on a well-designed out of bounds play. Later in the frame, with Peebles leading 11-7, a three-pointer by North Adams’ Marah Call drew her team within one, but Peebles ended the period with a 6-2 run, two buckets by Justice and another by Harlee Wilkinson, to lead 17-12 after one.

The first three minutes of the second quarter belonged to the Lady Devils as they rallied to grab their first lead of the game. A basket by DeLaney Harper got the home team started and follow-up scores from Braylie Jones and Karissa Buttelwerth sliced the Peebles lead to 19-18, and a three-ball from the corner at the five minute mark put North Adams in front for the first time at 23-21, and the two teams proceeded to swap the lead for the rest of the half.

After a stick back by Gray gave the advantage back to Peebles, a rare Harper three-pointer plus a pair of free throws from the junior center put the Lady Devils on top 30-27, and a later three from the top of the key by Jones helped propel the North Adams squad to a 36-31 halftime advantage.

The third stanza opened with the Lady Devils extending their lead with baskets by Jones and Harper, but again the Peebles five battled back and baskets by Marissa Moore and Wilkinson got them back to within 41-39, but the back and forth momentum continued when North Adams scored the final five points to take a 46-39 lead into the final quarter.

With a basket by Buttelwerth on their first possession of the final period, the Lady Devils took a nine-point lead but then went into an offensive lull, not scoring for nearly four minutes- and the Lady Indians took full advantage. Beginning with a three-point goal by Wilkinson and ending with a pair of Justice free throws plus another from Gray, Peebles scored 10 in a row to go from a nine-point deficit to a one-point lead, 49-48 with 4:32 to play. A basket by Harper temporarily gave the lead back to the Lady Devils, but the Lady Indians answered with a 7-0 spurt to reclaim the lead at 56-50 with 1:20 remaining.

Over the final minute of play, the Lady Devils made the mistake of sending Justice to the free throw line twice and the junior guard went four for four from the stripe and a free throw by Wilkinson with 24 seconds left put the finishing touches on an exciting come-from-behind win for the Lady Indians by the final count of 61-54.

Justice, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the Classic, led Peebles (7-1) and all scorers with 26 points, a total that included a perfect 12 for 12 performance from the free throw line. Gray, who was also named to the All-Classic Team, added 17 points, and the Lady Indians got a valuable 10 points off the bench from Wilkinson and 6 crucial second half points from Marissa Moore.

“Marissa is a fighter, she hates to lose, and has no fear,” said Coach Justice. “We’ve been down in games before and our defense obviously turned the game around tonight. Lilly just keeps getting better and when she sees the floor and isn’t hesitant we can be 100% better. Jacey will get to the foul line and not get easy looks because she gets double teamed a lot and she made those shots count in this game.”

Harper led the Lady Devils (8-3) with 21 points, going 8 for 10 from the foul line and being selected to the All-Classic Team. Buttelwerth also scored in double figures with 11, with Jones adding 7 and being the second Lady Devils named to the All-Classic Team.

For fans looking ahead, the two rivals will meet again on Monday, Feb. 3, again on the home floor of the Lady Devils.

Peebles

17 14 8 22—61

North Adams

12 24 10 8 —54

Peebles (61): Wilkinson 3 3-4 10, Moore 3 0-0 6, Justice 7 12-12 26, Beekman 1 0-0 2, Gray 6 5-9 17, Team 20 20-25 61.

N. Adams (54): Sonner 1 2-4 4, Shipley 0 1-2 1, Buttelwerth 5 0-2 11, Jones 3 0-1 7, Call 2 1-4 6, Harper 6 8-10 21, Howell 2 0-0 4, Team 19 12-23 54.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (1)- Wilkinson 1

N. Adams (4)- Buttelwerth 1, Jones 1, Call 1, Harper 1