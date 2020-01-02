Adams Chamber of Commerce seeks to build partnerships between local businesses

By Austin Rust-

After a short hiatus, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce made its return late last year. Its goal is to serve as a voice and additional resource for the business community, and to accomplish through partnerships what no individual or single business can do alone, according to its website. Membership in the Adams County Chamber of Commerce provides access to numerous valuable benefits, such as networking opportunities, training workshops, group rate discounts, and much, much more, all towards the goal of creating, maintaining, and bolstering economic growth in Adams County.

Several years ago, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce effectively dissolved due to a downturn in the economy which had a negative impact on the membership. “It’s my understanding that the chamber had lost its momentum,” Dan Ferguson explained. He continued: “There weren’t a lot of paid active members of the Chamber. When the memberships continued to fall off, the funding (which came from the paid memberships) went away, and it had to dissolve. At that time the Chamber’s expenses were exceeding its income.”

Mr. Ferguson is the President of the revitalized Adams County Chamber of Commerce, which formed in late 2018, when the economy had started to recover and improve. “The economy had started picking back up,” said Ferguson. “The Economic Development Office had been getting inquiries more and more frequently – questions such as, ‘Does Adams County have a Chamber of Commerce? If so, how can I become a member?’ The Chamber of Commerce was starting to get this momentum, this interest again from businesses that were coming into the area, and the businesses that had already been here a while wanted to be part of a local Chamber, too.”

Ferguson continued: “We held a meeting, and in it decided to reignite the Chamber – there was enough of a need, and enough of an interest. A multitude of people were involved in getting this started.”

“At one point in the past, there were in-excess of 200 paid members – 200 businesses and individuals that had supported the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, and were active paid members, Knowing that, when we decided to reignite this Chamber, we did not expect more than just a handful (to start), because it was going to take some time to build momentum, to gain traction, and get the word out. I’m excited to say that we’re in-excess of 70 paid members now, as of last month, and we’ve still got people signing up. That may not sound like many, but when you look at the fact that this is our first year, that means we were right in thinking that there is a need for a Chamber of Commerce here. Local businesses want to have that camaraderie, and they want access to the umbrella of benefit packages which we can offer.”

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is part of a larger organization called the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance (SOCA), which allows the Chamber to pass on benefits to its members. For example, members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce can apply to and realize a group rating discount for Bureau of Workers’ Compensation policies through a company called Hunter Consulting Company. There are very few requirements to maintain this discount, said Ferguson, and it is currently one of the most popular benefits that members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce seek out. Another popular benefit offered is a new health program (SOCA Benefit Plan) that can lead to more rate stability, and is a smart solution offering potential savings for groups with 50 or fewer employees. Members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce can also receive discounts on background checks, dental insurance coverage, and even utility payments (for those who qualify). The Adams County Chamber of Commerce offers prescription savings cards, too, available even to those who are not members of the organization, which can be used to receive discounts on prescription drugs at participating pharmacies.

Ferguson stressed that there are many intangible benefits to becoming a member of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, as well, such as the opportunities to meet new people and make connections it provides. “What we like to promote at these monthly meetings that we have, and what we try to encourage, is for people to stick around after the presentation is over, talk to one another, and communicate. That has been our focus in 2019 and will continue on into 2020 – to help build these relationships. We’re a small county, and a close-knit community, but we’re all busy. This allows you to take some time out of your day to catch up, check in, and chat to see what’s going on.”

“A lot of times, we have companies from Cincinnati, Columbus, or Chillicothe – they’re coming in and visiting, and they provide services to our area that small businesses around here may not even be aware of,” Ferguson continued, explaining the potential value of attending the monthly Chamber of Commerce meetings. “They’re not peddling their products, they’re not pressuring you to buy – they are there (at our meetings) to talk and answers any questions you may have.”

“There are all kinds of resources available that a lot of people don’t even realize. We want to maintain our relationships with different organizations, and host events to help our small and medium-sized businesses, even the individual owner/operators. If they can break away for an hour or two, we can help them learn more on how to better secure their equipment, make their workplace safer, and prepare for what’s possibly coming down the line.”

Members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce will receive membership plaques in 2020 to display publicly in their places of business. These plaques are made by a local business out of fine stained oak, which is cut into the shape of Adams County and emblazoned with the Adams County Chamber of Commerce logo. Included below the plaque will be space for tags indicating each following year of membership past 2020.

In the next year, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce plans to host quarterly events in addition to its regular monthly meetings. For more information on the Adams County Chamber of Commerce and its upcoming events, or to apply for membership, please visit https://www.adamscountyohchamber.com/. Also, be sure to follow the Chamber of Commerce on Facebook; search for Adams County OH Chamber of Commerce to find their new page.