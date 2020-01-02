Home Sports 2019 All-Classic Teams named Sports 2019 All-Classic Teams named January 2, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Pictured above is the 2019 Holiday Classic All-Classic Girls Team. From left, Braylie Jones (North Adams), DeLaney Harper (North Adams), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), Lexie Rowe (West Union), Lilly Gray (Peebles), and Classic MVP Jacey Justice (Peebles). (Photo by Mark Carpenter Pictured above is the 2019 Holiday Classic All-Classic Boys Team. From left, Classic MVP Weston Browning (Peebles), Hunter Ruckel (Peebles), Isaiah Scott (Manchester), Zane Kingsolver (West Union), Jayden Hesler (North Adams), and Austin McCormick (North Adams). Photo by Mark Carpenter) View Comments West Union broken clouds enter location 51.8 ° F 51.8 ° 51.5 ° 65 % 2.9mph 52 % Mon 52 ° Tue 51 ° Wed 52 ° Thu 60 ° Fri 64 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023