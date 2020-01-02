Pictured above is the 2019 Holiday Classic All-Classic Girls Team. From left, Braylie Jones (North Adams), DeLaney Harper (North Adams), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), Lexie Rowe (West Union), Lilly Gray (Peebles), and Classic MVP Jacey Justice (Peebles). (Photo by Mark Carpenter
Pictured above is the 2019 Holiday Classic All-Classic Boys Team. From left, Classic MVP Weston Browning (Peebles), Hunter Ruckel (Peebles), Isaiah Scott (Manchester), Zane Kingsolver (West Union), Jayden Hesler (North Adams), and Austin McCormick (North Adams). Photo by Mark Carpenter)