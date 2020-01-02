2019- a year of change, a year of loss, taking a look back

By Austin Rust-

With the start of the new year upon us, we at The People’s Defender have decided to look back into our archives, comb through significant events of the past year, and write this short summary, or review, of articles which covered what impacted Adams County the most in 2019.

It must be noted that this list is by no means complete, or exhaustive, andin no particular order, because the past year was eventful; what follows is simply a selection (or highlight) of top stories which had an immediate impact or will have a lasting impact on Adams County, its residents, and their futures.

Barbara Moore chosen to fill vacant Adams County Commissioner’s Seat

In a vote held Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Olde Wayside Inn in West Union, the Adams County Republican Central Committee selected Barbara Moore, a practicing attorney in West Union, to fill the Board of Commissioner’s seat vacated by Brian Baldridge, who was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in Nov. 2017. Moore was one of six highly-qualified candidates considered by the Adams County Republican Central Committee to fill this open seat.

Citing her experience as an attorney, knowledge of the court system, and knowledge of local government as advantages that would allow her to “hit the ground running in her new role,” Moore joined the Board of Commissioners with strong support from her colleagues, Adams County Commissioners Ty Pell and Diane Ward, who agreed that her addition to the Board would be “a plus for the county,” and expressed their optimism for the coming year.

Commissioner Moore was born and raised in Adams County, and graduated from North Adams High School in 1989. During her high school basketball career, Moore scored 1,479 points, and was inducted into the North Adams High School Hall of Fame. In 1994, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Psychology from The Ohio State University. Moore graduated in law from Capital Law School in Columbus, and was admitted to the bar in November 1997. She has been a local attorney in the two decades since, and served as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for five years, working in all aspects of criminal law with much praise from her colleagues.

Upon being selected to join the Adams County Board of Commissioners, Moore said: “I am prepared to use my decades of experience to be an effective County Commissioner. Our county is facing many challenges, but we also have tremendous opportunities, and I’m looking forward to continuing my service to the people of Adams County in a different capacity.”

“I’m so very grateful for the opportunity to serve our community, and I look forward to hearing from the people of Adams County on how we can make this county an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Moore concluded. Commissioner Moore’s term ends Jan. 2, 2021.

J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations purchased by Commercial Liability Partners (CLP)

In a letter copied to the Ohio EPA Southeast District Office Division of Surface Water, dated Dec. 10, an attorney representing AES Ohio Generation, LLC, the owners of Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), gave notice that “ownership and operation” of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations would be transferred to Kingfisher Development, LLC, owned by Commercial Liability Partners (CLP), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, at the effective date of Dec. 20, 2019.

Further, this letter announced AES Ohio Generation, LLC’s intention to apply to the Ohio EPA for a transfer of an existing NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Permit to the stations’ new owners, Kingfisher Development, LLC. According to the Ohio EPA, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits are required whenever a municipality, industry, or other entity wishes to discharge water to a surface water of the State; their purpose is to regulate wastewater discharges in adherence to state water quality standards and regulations.

In Jan. 2017, DP&L announced that both the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations, each located in Adams County, would close as part of a settlement over its electrical security plan (ESP), which had been contested by several groups, as well as “declining market conditions.” Operations at the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations were transferred from Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) to AES Ohio Generation, LLC in Oct. 2017, and power generation ceased at both plants in May 2018.

In a statement released December 26, 2019, Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) announced their purchase of the retired J.M. Stuart Station and Killen Station coal-fired power plant sites

from AES Ohio Generation, LLC. CLP “ is now focusing on the development of remediation plans with the goal of repurposing the site(s) for future redevelopment,” the statement read.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the two retired coal facilities in Adams County and look forward to working closely with local officials and community stakeholders as we enter the initial phase of the demolition and remediation portion at the site,” said CEO and President of CLP Ron Froh. “Our goal on this project – as it is on every project – is to minimize disturbance to the local community and to maximize the potential for long-term opportunity at the site.”

Moving forward, CLP will address the environmental needs of the sites, including remediation, groundwater monitoring, abatement, decommissioning and demolition of the facilities.

A National Historic Landmark, the Showboat Majestic arrives in Adams County

In February, Joe and Cortnee Brumley of Winchester purchased the Showboat Majestic, a 135- foot long floating theater built in 1923, at a public auction in Cincinnati, where it had long been a staple of the riverfront. Initially, the Brumleys considered mooring the showboat in Manchester near Riverfront Park, but that plan was nixed by the Army Corps of Engineers, and it was instead moored near Moyer Winery & Restaurant, making the 16-hour trip from Cincinnati on April 4.

Before their purchase of the Showboat Majestic, the Brumleys had purchased the CT McFarland, a sternwheel-powered riverboat which had seen extensive use in the Tall Stacks Music, Arts, and Heritage Festival, held to honor Cincinnati’s riverboat heritage. The Brumleys had purchased the CT McFarland with plans to bring it to Adams County and offer public tours of the Twin Islands, located near Manchester, but while these plans were still in development, the Showboat Majestic came up for auction, and noticing their sternwheeler’s resemblance to the Atta Boy, the towboat which had for years been paired with the Showboat Majestic, “… the stars aligned,” according to Joe Brumley; the CT McFarland was renamed Atta Boy II, and plans were made to purchase the Showboat Majestic. In the months following its arrival in Adams County, necessary renovations to the historic vessel (and its mooring site) were completed, made possible by investments from the Brumleys, the Showboat Majestic Board of Directors, and GoFundMe page donations.

The Showboat Majestic’s first public event in Adams County was held Dec. 14t. Called “A Majestic Christmas”, this event featured a children’s play sponsored by the Adams County Arts Council entitled “One Toy for Christmas”, written by Geff Moyer, as well as live music from the West Union Steel Drum Band, Dakota Nehus, and Life on the Edge.

According to its official history, found in the National Register of Historic Places and National Historic Landmarks Program Records: Ohio, which are stored in the National Archives Catalog, the Showboat Majestic was built in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1923. It is the last of the original traveling showboats, or floating theaters, which provided entertainment to riverside communities in the United States in a tradition spanning from the early 1800s to the late 1940s.

The Showboat Majestic launched on the Ohio River from Pittsburgh the same year it was built, 1923, and toured the Ohio, Allegheny, Cumberland, Green, Kanawha, Kentucky, Monongahela, Muskingum, and Tennessee Rivers in its prime, making it the most-traveled of all showboats. It remained a traveling theater in some capacity – hosting student theatre productions from Indiana University, Kent State University, and Hiram College – until 1965, at which time it was forced by the Safety at Sea Act into dry dock. The historic showboat was next purchased by the Cincinnati Public Recreation Commission. It was moved to Cincinnati in 1967, where it hosted productions by the University of Cincinnati’s Theatre Arts Department and College Conservatory of Music.

On Dec. 20, 1989, the Showboat Majestic was designated a National Historic Landmark.

Adams County receives $2.3 million grant to create Workforce Development Center

A panel consisting of local government leaders, business owners, community representatives, judicial and law enforcement officials, and representatives from Congressman Brad Wenstrup and Lt. Governor Jon Husted’s offices met Thursday, Feb. 7 to discuss the need for a local job training center capable of preparing Adams County residents to enter the workforce.

At this meeting, the Board of Commissioners made it clear that while they did whole-heartedly support the job training center, the project could not draw from the county general fund; it had to be self-sufficient. Commissioner Diane Ward noted that the project would be a boost to the local economy, which had been hit hard by the closure of the county’s two coal-fired power plants, and explained that the training offered at the center would be “… exclusive to the needs of employers in Adams County, and also assist with providing a specialized workforce for new businesses that are considering locating in Adams County.” Commissioner Ty Pell said that the project could lift many Adams County residents out of poverty, offering them a chance to start new careers.

Adams County Common Pleas Judge Brett Spencer said there was reason to believe workforce training could help combat the drug crisis in Adams County, as well, citing the positive effects of gainful employment. Commissioner Barbara Moore agreed that providing work for at-risk people was a prerequisite to helping them make better choices, and could lead to lower crime rates.

In November, the Adams County Economic & Community Development Office and the Adams County Board of Commissioners received word that a $2.3 million grant had been approved by the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) for the creation of a workforce development center in Adams County. This grant will fund the renovation of a 15,100 square foot building, formerly Prather’s IGA, and pay for the purchase of machinery and equipment needed to train adults in four in-demand skilled trades, to start; these are Welding, Licensed Practical Nursing (LPNs), Certified Assistant Nursing, and Computer Numeric Control (milling, tooling, lathing, blueprint reading, and drafting). Classes in the center are expected to start early next year.

Adams County and Scioto County have drafted a Memorandum of Understanding, which lays out which classes will be offered as well as the rental agreement. The Scioto County Technical Center has agreed to provide training, office-related funding, and personnel to the training center, and Adams County will supply the building at a low cost; rent will be sufficient to cover building maintenance costs, and existing county maintenance staff will absorb any additional duties. The Adams County Workforce Development & Training Center will serve Adams, Brown, Pike, and Scioto Counties, with equipment allowing a capacity for up to 40 full-time certification students (in CNC, Welding, and LPN courses) and 100 short-term students (in Assistant Nursing courses).

After 62 years in business, Prather’s IGA in West Union closes; Chase Prather passes away

First located at the corner of W Main Street in West Union, Prather’s IGA was opened in 1957 by Charles W. Prather. In 1962, Prather’s IGA moved to its second location, 107 E Walnut Street. This store burned to the ground in 1979, but it was soon rebuilt. In 1980, Prather’s IGA returned in a bigger, more modern building. Charles Prather, called Chase, retired in 2007, and ownership of the store was passed on to his son, Jay Prather. After a botched remodel of the store’s freezer section, the grocery store began to lose money, and eventually, the business was put up for sale.

“We took hit after hit, and loss after loss in our freezer section,” Jay Prather told The People’s Defender in March, 2019. “The price for fixing the remodel was going to be $200,000 or more. There’s no way I could ever make that back on frozen food sales; the margin is too small in the grocery business, and losses are a killer. It just stopped us in our tracks. That’s what led to my decision. It was tough on our family, but it was time – it had to be done.”

Prather tried to sell the business for a year, but was unable to find a buyer. Prather’s IGA closed Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after 62 years in business. Soon after its closure, the Adams County Commissioners, in need of a location for a county workforce development center, expressed their interest in leasing the property from Prather with an option to buy.

Charles W. Prather was born Feb. 19, 1928 to Charles Thomas and Ala (Potts) Prather. He was the youngest of six children, and the only son. Chase graduated from West Union High School in 1945. At 16 years of age, he began working at the Kroger Company, and soon became manager of the Ripley Kroger and West Union stores. In 1957, Chase opened his own business, Prather’s IGA, which served Adams County for 62 years, and ultimately closed in March of 2019. Charles Prather passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, leaving a legacy of charity and goodwill.

Chase Prather gave his support to many local groups and organizations, including local churches, the Junior and Senior Fair Boards at the Adams County Fair, the Annual Beef BBQ, local animal rescue and welfare organizations, Shriners Hospital, and Pork and Beef Producers, among others.

He was a longtime member of the Shriners, the Freemasons, the Scottish Rites, Eastern Star, the First Presbyterian Church of West Union, the Lions Club, and several other organizations.

“I’d say he was one of the most well-liked men that’s ever been in Adams County,” Joe Gustin, a former employee at Prather’s IGA, now owner of Gustin Realty. “He did more for poor people in Adams County than any man I know of. He donated to everything – the fair, clubs, you name it.”

“I don’t think anyone before or after him could ever equal what he did for the general public in our county,” said Russ Grooms, a former Prather’s IGA manager. “I just don’t think anyone has ever done as much to help the community as what he did. And most of the time, it was without wanting any praise or any public acknowledgement – he just did it because he wanted to.”

Driver Andrew Kunst killed, Clerk Kasey DePriest injured in Seaman Marathon robbery

At 7:29 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers received a report of a robbery at the Seaman Marathon gas station near the intersection of SR-32 and SR-247. In this incident, a 29 year-old clerk at the station named Kasey DePriest was injured, and a 49 year-old delivery man from Grayson, Kentucky, Andrew Louis Kunst, was killed; both individuals were injured by a robber armed with a firearm, identified as 44 year-old Brandon Carter of Seaman.

After leaving the Seaman Marathon gas station, Carter crossed SR-32 to rob the Seaman 1st Stop gas station, leaving with approximately $372. No shots were fired at this location.

At 7:47 a.m., a trooper from the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) and an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a 1999 green Dodge Dakota on SR-73 near Portsmouth Road in Adams County, according to OHSP Lieutenant Craig Cvetan. “The suspect did not stop, and a chase ensued,” said Lt. Cvetan. The chase continued nearly 50 miles east on SR-32 into Pike County, where stop sticks were deployed to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The chase ended at 8:09 a.m. on SR-32 when Carter’s vehicle swerved hard to the left across the median into the westbound lanes. The suspect shot himself while driving, said Lt. Cvetan, which caused his car to crash. Brandon Carter died from this self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident was immediately put under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and it involved three separate scenes: the Seaman Marathon gas station, the section of State Route 32 where the suspect crashed and died, and the suspect’s home, which caught fire the same morning. This fire was likely set intentionally. Carter allegedly lived at the home with his mother, and unidentified female human remains were found in the home.

A benefit fundraiser was held Saturday, Oct. 19 in Seaman for Kasey DePriest, the 29 year-old clerk who was injured. The event, which drew huge support from the community, raised funds to help lessen medical expenses incurred during Kasey’s time spent at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she remained for nearly two weeks, undergoing multiple surgeries.

Kasey returned home Oct. 8, and continues to recover. She attended the benefit dinner held for her, and when asked how she felt that night, Kasey said she was “feeling better”. In a word, she said, the support from her community was“unbelievable”. “But I guess that’s what small towns do,” she added. “We support each other, and we help each other get through things like this.”

Adams County Coroner Dr. Larry Best passes away at age 82

Adams County Coroner Dr. Larry Best, 82, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 24 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after falling ill and being transported via air care.

Best was first elected Adams County Coroner in 2012, and was reelected to the position in 2016, running unopposed. His term was to last Jan. 2, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2021.

“We would like to say that we appreciated the service of Dr. Larry Best to the Adams County community,” said Adams County Commissioners Ty Pell, Diane Ward, and Barbara Moore. “He was a good man, and a good friend. Our condolences to his family, and the people he helped.”

“He was loved by everybody, and he was the best boss ever.” said Mary Mossman, who worked with Dr. Best at the Coroner’s Office. “This was his home. Adams County was his home, and he loved Adams County. He was born here, and he ended it here. He did what he loved to do.”

Best was honored for outstanding public service in a statement on social media from the Adams County Republican Executive Committee and the Adams County Republican Club:

“Dr. Larry Best’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did a tremendous amount of good. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Best family and friends – and all who were inspired by Larry’s example.”

Adams County Commissioners Ty Pell, Diane Ward, and Barbara Moore held an emergency session on Wednesday, June 26 and have appointed Dr. David Parrett, whose office is in West Union, as Interim Coroner until the next election. “We wish our best to Dr. Parrett,” they said.

128th Annual Adams County Fair sets new records, draws record-breaking attendance

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Adams County Fairgrounds each day from Sunday, July 7 to Saturday, July 13 for the 128th Annual Adams County Fair. braving the summer heat for rides, fair food, and a schedule chock-full of exciting activities and events. According to Liz Lafferty, the Fair Board President, a record-breaking number of season passes were sold, as well as a record-breaking number of daily admission tickets.

“Our parking coordinator, Kyle Brewer, kept the entire grounds flowing with ease and safety,” said Lafferty. Lafferty called the parking situation this year a win-win – both for the fair and the local groups who managed admission and parking, who earned $1000 each day for their efforts.

“I feel like it was a really great year,” said Brewer. “The Fair Board is making improvements each and every year, and it’s bringing more and more of a crowd out, because they want to see what’s new, and see the improvements themselves. Parking was full each and every night.”

New events at the fair this year were drag racing, a livestock scramble, a ladies’ demolition derby, races between local “celebrities” with remote-controlled cars, a local talent show for both youths and adults called “Adams County Has Talent”, and a Battle of the Bands featuring eight acts.

Overall, 2019 was a record-breaking year for the Adams County Fair, which continues to grow.

State Senator Joe Uecker resigns; Former Ohio Rep. Dr. Terry Johnson fills vacated seat

In a press release issued Sept. 5 from Columbus, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) announced the recommendation of Dr. Terry Johnson of Scioto County to fill a vacancy in Ohio’s 14th State Senate District, which includes Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto Counties, as well as a part of Lawrence County. The seat was vacated by the August departure of former State Senator Joe Uecker, who resigned to take a position with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on their Economic Development team.

Dr. Terry Johnson is a practicing osteopathic physician, medical educator, and retired military officer, who formerly served in the Ohio House of Representatives in terms from 2011 to 2018, representing both the 89th House District, including Ottawa and Erie Counties, and then the 90th House District, including Adams and Scioto Counties, along with a portion of Lawrence County.

“It is an honor to be selected as the next senator for Ohio’s 14th Senate District. Serving others is one of the great joys of my life, and I’m looking forward to getting to work once again in the legislature for the people of southern Ohio,” said Johnson. “It is my sincere hope to make the 14th District an even stronger and more prosperous place to live, work and raise our families.”

State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) was sworn in to the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and will represent Ohio’s 14th Senate District for the remainder of the current term, which expires December 2020. He will seek election to a full term in November 2020.

Heavy rains in the spring impact local farmers, prevent usual planting of crops

In early 2019, heavy rains made it difficult for Adams County farmers to follow their usual routines. Normally, farmers expect to have their crops planted and growing well before June, when summer begins, but in 2019, widespread flooding, overly-saturated soil, and a persistent threat of heavy rain kept many fields from being planted in the early spring.

“It doesn’t take much for water to stand there,” said Gary Geeslin, a farmer in the Winchester and Seaman area, “because the ground is already saturated. What crops have been planted – either they come up or they don’t, and what is up doesn’t look very good.”

“A lot of it hasn’t been planted yet at all,” said David Moore in June, reporting conditions in the southeast corner of Adams County. “Some that is planted in the ground – that seed is probably rotting. I see fields I know have been planted, and nothing’s up that should have been already.”

The overcast weather played a role in stunting the development of growing crops, too.

“If we don’t get the heat, then it does not emerge correctly, and it doesn’t grow properly when it is up. Just like we need Vitamin D from the sun, these crops need heat from the sun”, said Roger Rhomenus. Most of his land lies between West Union and Ohio Brush Creek, east to west.

These conditions also made it difficult for farmers to harvest their hay, which is typically baled, stored away, and fed to livestock such as cattle. Luckily, the cattle were able to get by on pasture.

According to the National Weather Service, 2019 was one of the wettest years in Ohio on record.

Moyer Winery & Restaurant destroyed June 13 in overnight fire

In an overnight fire on June 13, Moyer Winery & Restaurant (on US 52 near Manchester) was destroyed. The blaze was reported at 2:32 a.m., and it was under control by 10 a.m.. Emergency crews from southern Ohio and northern Kentucky responded quickly to the scene.

“There were 81 or 82 people, and 37 units,” said Lonnie Bilyeu, the Assistant Fire Chief of the Manchester Fire Department. “We had Manchester, West Union, Cherry Fork, Aberdeen, Ripley, Georgetown, Russellville, Decatur, Washington Township (Kentucky)… plus a few others.”

One firefighter, Skylar Johnson of West Union, suffered from overheating and exhaustion while operating a ladder truck. He was taken to a nearby medical center for observation.

The total cost of the damage was not reported, but the restaurant was completely destroyed, along with most of the equipment for making wine. The vineyard was unharmed.

“When we got here, the north end of the roof was already engulfed in flames,” said Ken Smith, who shares ownership of Moyer with his wife, Kimberly. “We were devastated.”

But there is hope for the future – it may not be the end for the Adams County landmark business.

“Some of the wine inventory survived, and we were able to save one of the signs,” Smith said, ending on a positive note. “All I can say right now is yes, we certainly hope to rebuild.”

According to Smith, the building was constructed in 1926. The site has gone by many different names; the Top Hat, the River By, and Yellow Top Truck Stop are just a few examples. Ken and Mary Moyer purchased the property in 1973, and it has been called Moyer Winery ever since.

Ken Smith and his wife Kimberly took over management of the Moyer Winery and Restaurant in April of 2018, and reopened its doors for business on July 27, 2018, employing nearly 30 people.

Matthew Tolle of West Union found guilty in fatal stabbing of Willard Lowe

After a week-long trial in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas, the jury deliberating a Sept. 2018 fatal stabbing at a residence in West Union returned a guilty verdict in May.

The jury found that Matthew Isaac Tolle, 34, of West Union was guilty in the fatal stabbing of Willard Lowe, 45, of Peebles. Adams County Prosecutors were pleased with the jury’s decision.

“Our office is very happy with this verdict,” Assistant District Attorney Kris Blanton told The People’s Defender in May 2019. ” We’re glad we could get justice for the victim and his family.”

In Sept. 2018, Matthew Tolle was arrested by Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the attack, described as a “domestic altercation”, at around 10:51 PM by a resident on Augusta Drive in West Union. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene within five minutes of the call, but efforts to revive Lowe were unsuccessful. Tolle was arrested at the scene without incident, and he was incarcerated without bond in county jail.