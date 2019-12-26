Steven Lloyd Mason, age 65 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence. Steven was on Sept. 8, 1954, the son of Florence (Carter) Mason and the late Emery Lloyd Mason.

Survivors include his mother Florence Mason of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Debbie Pistole and Jim of West Union, Ohio and Sherrie Shiveley of Lynx, Ohio; one brother, Bobby Mason of West Union, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Steven’s wishes he is to be cremated with no services.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.