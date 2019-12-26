Martha “Marty” Crothers, age 76 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at her residence. Martha was born on Nov. 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph Noble and Ethel (Goodwin) Meyers in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Robert, Donald and Russell, and four sisters, Caroline, Margaret, Joyce, and Juanita.

Martha was known as a hard worker, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her entire life in Peebles and loved Morel hunting in the spring, cool summer evenings, the fall,and especially enjoyed a good poker game.

Martha is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Robert “Bob” Crothers of Peebles, Ohio; two daughters, Angela Bradford and Richard of Peebles, Ohio and Marcie Dillard and Tony Dillard of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons, Jamie Crothers and Libby of Waverly, Ohio and Anthony Crothers and Tammy of Peebles, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Joshuah, Justin, Abigail, Allyson, Travis, Stone, Tasia, Ericka, Taylor and Anthony; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Janet, Sharon, Connie and Bonnie; and one brother, Jerry.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union serving the family.