Leah Merfert, 84 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Leah was born in Norwood, Ohio, on Feb. 23, 1935, the daughter of the late William P. and Ruby Mae (Johnson) Gustin.

In addition to her parents, Leah was preceded in death by her brother, William Gustin. Leah leaves behind three daughters, Linda (Les) Jones of Cincinnati, Carol Merfert, and Debbie Merfert (Rodney Sapp), both of Seaman; as well as three sons, Michael (Sarah) Merfert of South Carolina, Bill Merfert, and David (Kristi) Merfert, both of Seaman. Leah will be missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Friday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery in Seaman. Leah’s family will hold a reception at the Seaman Community Building following the burial.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.