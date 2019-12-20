DP&L’s J.M. Stuart and Killen stations sold to Kingfisher Development

By Austin Rust-

In a letter copied to the Ohio EPA Southeast District Office Division of Surface Water, dated Dec. 10, an attorney representing AES Ohio Generation, LLC, the parent corporation of Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) gave notice that “ownership and operation” of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations will be transferred to Kingfisher Development, LLC in the coming weeks.

Further, this letter reads: “Pursuant to Ohio Administrative Code 3745-33-04(F), our client, Ohio Generation, LLC, is notifying you of the existence of NPDES Permit Co. 01B00049*ND for the J.M. Stuart Station.” The letter explains that “in connection with the transfer of the J.M. Stuart Station to Kingfisher Development, LLC on Dec. 20, 2019, AES Ohio Generation, LLC intends to apply to Ohio EPA to transfer (this) permit to Kingfisher Development, LLC.”

According to the Ohio EPA, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits are required “whenever a municipality, industry, or other entity wishes discharge water to a surface water of the State.” NPDES permits “regulate wastewater discharges by limiting the quantities of pollutants discharged and imposing monitoring requirements and other conditions.”

Archived information indicates that construction of the J.M. Stuart Station (located along US 52 east of Aberdeen) took place from 1966 to 1974; the total cost of construction was $390 million. Powered by three units, commercial electricity generation began in 1970; the plant became fully operational with the completion of a fourth unit in 1974. It was named after James M. Stuart, a former chairman of Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), and had the capacity to generate 1,755 MW.

Records indicate that construction of the Killen Station (located along US 52 near Wrightsville) began in 1974; the total cost of construction was $588 million. Powered by one coal-fired generation unit and a combustion engine, commercial electricity generation began at Killen Station in 1982. The plant was named after Robert B. Killen, a former chairman of Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), and had the capacity to generate 618 MW.

In Jan. 2017, DP&L announced that both the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations, each located in Adams County, would close as part of a settlement over its electrical security plan (ESP), which had been contested by several groups, as well as “declining market conditions.” Operations at the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations transferred from Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) to AES Ohio Generation, LLC in Oct. 2017, and power generation ceased at both plants in May 2018.

In a media release dated May 31, 2018, DP&L stated: “Collectively for more than 40 years, the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations have provided safe, reliable power and have been an integral part of Adams County’s economy and a partner in the community. We are incredibly proud of the men and women at the plants and thank them for their dedicated service.” In total, nearly 700 local people were employed by DP&L while the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations remained operational.

According to Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L Director of Corporate Communications, both stations remain retired, and the sale to their new owners, Kingfisher Development Co. is pending. She explained that an announcement with further information was planned for Friday, Dec. 20.

Ashley McCarty of The Ledger Independent in Maysville, Ky. reports that Kingfisher Development Co., the J.M. Stuart and Killen Stations’ newest owners, “ have the same street address as Aton Environmental, an environmental and Real Estate Services Company (based) in Fenton, Missouri. The company performs environmental assessments, among other services.”

In an official statement, the Adams County Board of Commissioners expressed their hopes and concerns in response to this change in the power plants’ ownership: “The Adams County Board of Commissioners want to make sure the new company is held to the highest standards according to the EPA. Our constituents rely on us to ensure the property is properly decommissioned and leaves Adams County a valuable property asset for future generations”.

(The Defender expresses its gratitude to Ashley McCarty from The Ledger Independent for her initial report on this story.)