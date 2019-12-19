By Mark Carpenter-

History was made on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in our nation’s capital as President Donald J. Trump became the third sitting President to be impeached by the House of Representatives, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. President Trump was impeached on two charges- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the culmination of a political battle that has raged for months.

The impeachment vote in the Democrat-controlled House on Wednesday went nearly entirely along party lines, with the v0te being 230-197 on the abuse of power charge, and 229-198 on the obstruction charge, the only variation being Democrat Jared Golden of Maine, who voted yes on the abuse of power charge and no on obstruction.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump told a crowd at a campaign rally in Michigan after hearing the news of the House’s vote. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party, like we have never had before.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has been a the center of the political battle since its beginning, was quoted as saying that “the President is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections.”

The back and forth debate in the House this week got rather heated at times, with accusations flying left and right with many Republicans describing the process as “ unfair and biased” while Democrats accused members of their rival party with ignoring the unlawful actions of the President.

Representative Brad Wenstrup of Ohio weighed in on the proceedings, voting against the impeachment and issuing the following statement:

“Today. House Democrats continued their attempt to reverse the results of the 2016 election. While they have feigned sobriety at the gravity of this particular day, they, in fact, have planned to impeach President Trump since before he took office. Today is the fourth impeachment related vote against President Trump. In fact, 87 Democrats voted in support of impeaching him before the July phone call that is in question even took place.

“During this attempt, the Democrat-scripted impeachment proceedings failed to produce evidence to support the charges against President Trump. I find it ironic that House Democrats are impeaching the President over a supposed ‘abuse of power’ while they are simultaneously wholly unconcerned with the recent Inspector General’s report that details election-related surveillance abuses by the FBI. If Democrats are truly concerned about abuses of power and foreign influence in elections, they would taker immediate action on the documented abuses by the FBI and their use of a politically-funded dossier to gain foreign surveillance authority over American citizens who were members of President Trump’s campaign.

“Today, Democrats set a dangerous precedent, If the bar is set this low, it sets the stage for impeachments anytime there is divided government. We must ask ourselves, ‘How is America helped by this?’”

What’s next? In early January, an impeachment trial will begin in the Republican-controlled Senate with all indications that the President will be acquitted, with the opposition not being able to come up with the two-thirds majority vote necessary for a conviction and removal from office.