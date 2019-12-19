News Release

Dane R. Clark has filed the necessary paperwork to seek a seat on the Board of County Commissioners, Jan. 2 term. A retired GE Aviation manager and life-long Republican, Clark has over 40 years of effective leadership and growth experience. Business partnerships, negotiating, and budgetary performances are common success stories for Clark. Clark will be running in the upcoming Republican primary in March 2020.

Clark began his work experience while in college pumping gas at the I-64 Chevron station and worked as a janitor for the Kentucky State Police before being promoted to a dispatcher. He graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology. Clark began his career with Goodyear Atomic as a Sourcing Agent and ended with GE Aviation where he worked for 33 years as a group leader of Facility Services, Shipping and Receiving, Compliance and Integrity Programs, Import and Export Regulations for both Domestic and International, and Special Projects which included a fuel farm expansion, ODOT traffic flow improvements for Jaybird Road and State Routes 32 and 73.

“I care deeply about Adams County,” said Clark. “But we simply must do better. Our kids are leaving, our taxes are rising, and new opportunities are few and far between. With over half of Adams County residents in poverty – the people of Adams County are looking to local officials for leadership. I’m stepping forward to make this county stronger and I know that I can use my decades of leadership experience to help get the people of Adams County the results they want and deserve.”

In addition, Clark managed the design-build and construction of two large in-door test cells at Peebles Test Operation and had a consulting role in the first-ever large indoor test cell in Celma, Brazil. Clark serves on the Leadership Adams Board, the Adams County Regional Medical Center Board, and volunteers his time with the Adams County Agricultural Society and the Majestic Showboat. Dry stone fences have been a hobby over the last 10 years and Clark now owns and operates Southern Ohio Dry Stone.

He is married to Liz Lafferty and has three children and five grandchildren.