James M. Riley, son of the late Thomas and Viola (Thatcher) Riley, was born Nov. 20, 1932 at Waggoners Riffle, and departed this life on Dec. 13, 2019, exactly 53 years to the day from his father’s passing.

He was united in marriage on Nov. 28, 1953, to Madeleine (Pat) McGuire. They had just celebrated 66 years of marriage.

He leaves in passing his wife and five children, Pam Schmidt of North Carolina, Donna Champion (Del) of New Jersey, Rhonda Webber of Florida, Jason Riley (Jennifer) of Columbus, and Courtney Tehoke (Robert) of Waynesville; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

James was retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 40 years. He loved reading, country music, and above all spending time with his family.

Visitation to be held from 10 a.m.- noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Funeral services immediately following beginning at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville.