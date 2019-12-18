David E Porter, 51 years, of Seaman, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence.

David was born in Wilmington, Ohio, on April 24, 1968, the son of Carol (Mann) Porter and the late Thomas Porter.

David was preceded in death by his father.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Lori (West) Porter, whom he married on Feb. 9, 1990. David also leaves behind a daughter, Dayla Porter of Seaman; a son, Derick (Crystal) Porter, also of Seaman; and two brothers, Darryl (Pam) Porter and Devin (Hannah) Porter, both of Seaman. David will be missed by his grandson, Dirk Porter, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.