Senior Profile- Shaina Trotter. West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Shaina Trotter

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Michael Trotter and

Shannon Setty Trotter

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track, Soccer, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer or Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

We play as a team and

everyone helps encourage their teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Sometimes it’s filled with drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

I lost one of my

grandparents and the senior cheerleaders got me flowers and a card

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New York during Christmas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with family, friends, and my boyfriend

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Pizza Hut

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become an RN