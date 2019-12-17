Senior Profile- Shaina Trotter. West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Shaina Trotter
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Michael Trotter and
Shannon Setty Trotter
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track, Soccer, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer or Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
We play as a team and
everyone helps encourage their teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Sometimes it’s filled with drama
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
I lost one of my
grandparents and the senior cheerleaders got me flowers and a card
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New York during Christmas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family, friends, and my boyfriend
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Pizza Hut
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become an RN