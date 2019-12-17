Submitted News

A total of 1,916 shoe boxes were filled and donated by churches, school groups and individuals from Adams County as Operation Christmas Child has ended another very successful year locally.

The West Union Christian Union Church was the Adams County Collection Center again this year where many volunteers helped collect the shoeboxes, packed them into larger shipping boxes, and hauled them to Hillsboro where they were loaded on to tractor trailers to be transported to Boone, North Carolina. Our five- county area, South Central Ohio, collected a total of 14,520 boxes this year.

Starting in December, hundreds of volunteers in Boone will inspect each shoe box before they are packed for shipment to children in need around the world.

If you, your church, school group, club, or organization would like to be involved with the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox program next year it is not too early to start. Many groups start early by purchasing one or two items each month or buying end of holiday sale items to spread the cost over the whole year. You may send a variety of toys, school supplies, or hygiene items, do not put in candy, anything breakable, toothpaste, liquids or war toys. If at all possible try to use regular size shoe boxes that are about 12 inches long by 7 inches wide by 5 inches tall.

Operation Christmas Child Directors would like a minimum of 16 boxes per shipping box to reduce shipping costs. Larger boxes made it hard to reach this goal, but we will gladly take whatever you bring. If you are using larger boxes, try to get them to us earlier in the week so we have more time to work them in with smaller boxes.

If you are interested, or would like more information call or text Angela Horvath, Adams County Collection Center Coordinator at (937) 217-6620. On behalf of Operation Christmas Child, the Adams County Collection Center and the West Union Christian Union Church we would like to thank every one who had a part in filling a shoe box this year.