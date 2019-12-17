By Rick Houser-

I have been kind of busy the past couple of weeks finding places to store outside items that shouldn’t be out in the winter weather and placing them in that spot. As I was doing this it of course got me to thinking back and it seems that I didn’t have to look up at the sky or check to see if leaves were coming on the trees or falling off. It seems that we were either getting items out of storage to use or putting them away to stop the bad weather from speeding up the loss of that piece of equipment falling apart.

In the spring as the trees and all that was green is coming to life again the planting begins and the needed equipment would be brought out of its winter hibernation. Likewise the same was true in reverse in the fall of the year. I know my Dad and then I spent a good week maybe of fitting the machinery into a good spot where it would stay dry and would begin its hibernation. My Dad would say it just made no sense to him to leave his tools outside so that the elements could speed up the wearing out of equipment as it wears out fast enough and the cost to replace wasn’t getting any cheaper.

Now equipment and machinery of course are big on the take care of list but that list can run pretty long. It was safe to say we combed the farm and as we found items that we had been using but had left near to the work was headed to the garage or some of the other sheds we used for this exact purpose. On our farm there were eight buildings that served as places to keep things and designed for other uses when it was time.

About six feet behind the back door to our house was a building that they referred to as “The Summer Kitchen.” I was told it got that name as that was what it was originally built for. I guess the house kitchen would get so hot that the cooking was done out there and carried in to the folks waiting and they could eat in a cooler climate. I never saw it put to that use and could never imagine my Mom carrying dishes that far so all the rest could relax. She was a very hard worker but she wasn’t going to kill herself for that reason. When I was very young I saw Mom doing laundry out there with her 1937 Maytag wringer washer. But when the water was hooked to the house the laundry moved indoors also.

I recall the summer kitchen for was a place for the chest freezer and a catch all for items that didn’t belong in the house yet really didn’t fit into the used in the farming part of the place. The big item was that since there wasn’t a trash collector in those days the non-burning items were routinely hauled to the hollow to stop the erosion. There was a loft in the summer kitchen and stored there in the spring and brought out when the weather got cold was our sled.

To Peg, Ben, and myself the sled was as important an item as there was on the place. It must have been a good one as it was bought for my sister Peg who was 12 years older than me and also was used by my brother Ben who was over eight years older than me and I got the privilege to ride on that sled also. I doubt Peg was too very rough on that sled but she did use it. I will venture to say that Ben was much harder on it and a lot rougher. In being handled so many years it must have been sturdy along with cared for by us all. I know that I never saw it left outside in the weather. It always went back into that summer kitchen until it was needed again. The steering part and the runners also had been worn to where the screws and bolts were working their way out. Fortunately we did have odds and ends of bolts and screws and as a bolt fell out Ben took it to the garage and with what we had in replacement parts the Radio Flyer would go down the hill again.

By the time I came along Ben was nearing the point of out growing the sled but he would help me keep it going at its best. When we would climb up in the summer kitchen to get it out we would take it outside and turn it over with the runners up,. We would get a piece of paraffin and rub that on the runners making certain we applied liberally. That would reduce the friction and would increase the speed on going down the hill greatly. Not only was it a good theory it was true and man did it ever speed up.

I think back about that old sled and have to feel certain that if it hadn’t been for the care and storage it never would have survived all three of us kids. That covered more than a dozen years and with each year the sled got treated rougher. We didn’t mistreat it out of respect but we made it slide much faster and gave it cause to be jolted and jarred more and more each year. With the paraffin being applied we were moving it closer and closer to breaking the speed limit and little did we understand we were also bringing it closer to just plain old breaking. My brother thought he was the smartest guy around to have thought of paraffin. Maybe since I thought he was the smartest and told him so didn’t give him cause to think any different.

Now when spring arrived that old sled would get a little cleaning up and then placed back up in the loft of the summer kitchen. The rule that everything in its place and stored there when it needed to be proved to be a good rule not only for my Dad but for Ben and me and the sled. Oh and by the way, if you venture out this winter to sled ride I wish you smooth runnings and don’t forget to apply plenty of paraffin.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you want to read more of his writings he has two books on the market for sale. He can be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.