Southern Ohio Outdoorsman Toy Drive is Dec. 14

December 13, 2019 Mark Carpenter Uncategorized 0

The fifth annual Southern Ohio Outdoorsman Toy Drive will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon- 5 p.m. at the old Wal Mart parking lot and the West Union Family Dollar.
There will also be four other drop-off locations until Dec. 20: Status Tattoo, Holly’s Hair With an Attitude, White Star, and OK Auto Parts in Peebles.