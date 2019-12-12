​Shirley Ann Gillenwater, age 81, of West Union, Ohio, died Dec. 9, 2019 at the Adams County Manor. She was born on Aug. 2, 1938 in Scott County, Virginia to William Sinkler Gillenwater and Mattie Evelyn Culbertson.

​Shirley is survived by brother, Gary (Debbie) Gillenwater; sister, Helen M.(Don) Tomlin; nieces, Barbara (Andrew) McClure, and Pam (Tim) McKee, Charalena “Charlie” (Richard) Bess, all of West Union; nephews Joe Gillenwater, and Jeremy (Amy) Tomlin; great nephews, Richard Bess of Seaman, Zachary (Olivia) Bess, and Cory (Kathy) Bess; great nieces, Heather McKee and Emma Tomlin, all of West Union; four great great nephews and two great great Nieces.

The visitation is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The Funeral Service starts at 2 p.m. Pastor Ron Baker will officiate.

​The interment will be at the Nixon Chapel Cemetery on Pumpkin Ridge Road.

