William J Twarogowski, 89, of Manchester, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 23, 1930 to John Anton and Margaret (Schorfhaor) Twarogowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kaye Twarogowski and daughter Melissa Kay Twarogowski-Hendrix; his sisters Anne Prosek, Ruth Hrouda, and Alice Twarogowski; and step brothers, Edwin Shalick, Irvin Shalick, and Richard Shalick.

William is survived by his nephews, John Prosek, Richard Prosek, and Robert Prosek; nieces Suzanne Petrovitch; and many others.

A funeral for William will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Rev Owen Applegate will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Military services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday from noon- 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Leonard’s Chapel, c\o Owen Applegate, 838 Sunnyview Drive, Manchester, Ohio 45144.

