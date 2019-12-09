Laura Imogene (Imie) Nichols, age 87, of West Union, Ohio, died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born March 23, 1932 in the Blue Creek vicinity near Wamsley in Adams County, Ohio.

She is survived by her sister, Marjorie (Nichols) Campton of Peebles, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a former employee of the Ashland Chemical/Degussa Corporation Plant in Belpre, McBee Systems Printing Firm in Athens, City Loan Company in West Union and Athens, and The National Bank of Adams County in West Union.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Adams County, Inc., P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693.

The visitation is Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is Friday at 2 p.m. Pastor Cliff Stevens will officiate. The interment is Friday at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek.