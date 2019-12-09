Kandra Roland, 45 years, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kandra was born in Newport, Ky., on June 27, 1974, the daughter of Sheila Roland Morgan, of Texas.

In addition to her mother, Kandra leaves behind her significant other, Robbie Hayslip of Cherry Fork; two daughters, Aleasha Roland and Lori Oldham of Winchester; a stepdaughter, America Hayslip; and a stepson, Hunter Hayslip, both of Cherry Fork. Kandra also leaves behind a sister, Erin Weitherspoon; and two brothers, Jermey Roland and Kyle Morgan, all of Texas. Kandra will be missed by her five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday, from 10- 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.