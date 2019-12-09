James “Jimmy” Allen Carter, Jr. 60, of Manchester, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born in West Union, Ohio on Feb. 27, 1959 to the late James A. and Betty J. (Osman) Carter, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Lehr.

James is survived by his daughter, Briana Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio; his son, Matthew Carter of Manchester, Ohio; one grandchild, Maylee Carter; his brother, Dwayne Carter of Indiana; his sister, Julie Schumacher of Stout, Ohio; and his former wife, Donna (Redmon) Carter.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Manchester Cemetery. Reverend Owen Applegate will be officiating.

The Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester is assisting the family with the service.