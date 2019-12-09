Helen (McFarland) Hodge, age 95, of Winchester, Ohio, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Laurels of Hillsboro. She was born Jan. 27, 1924 in Stout, Ohio.

Helen is preceded by her mother, Adrian (Moore) McFarland; husband, Eugene Earl Hodge; and grandson, Reverend Jerry L. Grooms Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Hodge) Burton of Leesburg and Sharon (Hodge) Workman of Carrabelle, Florida; five grandchildren, Rhonda Nutt, James (Shannon) Grooms, Jeffery Grooms, Dan (Cheryl) Meadows, and Shane Barrett; six great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

The visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pastor David Hopkins will officiate.

The interment is at Cherry Fork Cemetery in Wayne Township.