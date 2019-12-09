Edna Ruth Brown, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 at the Adams County Manor with her son at her bedside.

Edna was born on June 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Glenn Brown and Jessie B. Cooper. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Jean Webb, and three brothers, Robert Brown, James Brown, and Gary Cooper.

Edna served the community for 22 years while employed at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services. She enjoyed helping others and was known for her friendly, caring demeanor. Her favorite hobby was writing songs and poems.

Survivors include her loving son, Dan Maynard of Clinton, Connecticut; several cousins, nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends in the community.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Father Larry Yanca officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made to the Interfaith House, 5300 Chapparal Road, West Union, OH 45693.