Connie Sue (Johnson) Osman, 74, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Manchester, Ohio died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was born on Oct. 23, 1945 in Ripley, Ohio to the late Carlos “Vane” and Alma Lee (McDonald) Johnson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Osman, Sr. on Feb. 24, 2010, her stepmother, Dora (Bach) Johnson; an infant sister, Georgia Carlene Johnson; and an infant nephew, Michael Vane Applegate.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Ronald) Thiel and Lori (Cammey Carpenter) Applegate; her Osman step-children and their families, Darrell Wayne Jr., Michelle, Chad, and Amy Jo; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; her sister, Diana (Larry) Applegate; and her adopted family in Tulsa, Billy and Dana Love and their three children.

A funeral will be held for Connie at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Tony Watson will be officiating. Burial will be held at the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the church.

The Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester is assisting the family with the local arrangements.