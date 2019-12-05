Heath Mardis aka Andrew Potts, age 39, of Franklin, Ohio died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. He was born on Dec. 6, 1979 in Georgetown.

Heath is survived by his father, David Potts of Dayton; mother, Leshia Mardis of Maysville, Ky.; son, Dylan Jimison of Georgetown; half-brother, Benny Hill of Maysville, Ky.; half-sister, Heather Hill of Georgia; three aunts, Catherine Corrill of West Union, Karen Rothwell of Aberdeen, and Melinda Potts of West Virginia.

The funeral service is Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Village Cemetery under the direction of Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.