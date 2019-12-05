George Riley Beckner, age 88, of West Union, Ohio died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born Oct. 6, 1931 in Pulaski, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jabez Martin Beckner and Sadie Lee (Vipperman) Beckner and his wife, Marianne Beckner.

George is survived by two daughters, Teresa Teschler of Columbus and Sandra Smith of Valrico, Fla.; one brother, Paul Beckner of Mississippi; one sister, Betty Goad of Virginia; and one grandson, Anthony (Dezare) Smith of Troy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 2 p.m.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.