Peggy Sue (Lorenzo) Irwin, age 61, of West Union, Ohio, formerly of Manchester, Ohio, died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Facility in Maysville, Ky. She was born Jan. 20, 1958 in West Union, Ohio to Clarence and Nancy Lorenzo.

Peggy is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 44 years, Ron E. Irwin; and her father, Clarence Lorenzo.

Peggy is survived by her two daughters: Judy Lynn Traylor (Larry Bilby) and Melissa Dawn (Stacy) Vinson, both of West Union; four grandchildren: David Irwin, Wyatt Traylor, Jasmine Traylor, and Khloe Vinson, all of West Union; two great-grandchildren: Maelyn and Sophia Irwin; brother: William Lorenzo of Chillicothe; sister: Jackie Lewis of West Union; half-sister: Rita Howell of Lucasville; half-brother: Brian Howell; several nieces and nephews; special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Brenda Kinhalt, Connie Bilyeu, Linda Irwin, and Jerry (Carolyn) Irwin; and many special friends.

Memorial donations can be made to the Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, OH 45693.

The visitation is Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is Thursday at 2 p.m.. Pastor Richard Lloyd will officiate.

The interment is at the West Union Cemetery.