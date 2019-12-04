Mary Alice Grooms, 87, of Cincinnati, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on Jan. 3, 1932, to the late Harold and Alta (Shivener) Conrad, in Lynx, Ohio in Adams County. Mary knew the Lord and had made a commitment to him through baptism.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Forrest C. Grooms. Together they had a loving daughter, Barbara Grooms Witschger. Mary was a very special Grandma to Maryann and Hannah Witschger. They shared many fun-filled shopping excursions, overnights, baking parties, and joyous times together. Mary is also survived by two brothers, Tracy (Shirley) Conrad and Jay (Dixie) Conrad, both of Cincinnati. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, and her long-time caregiver and angel on Earth, Jola Hatfield.

Mary retired from Blue Cross after working there for 35 years. She took great pride in going back to school as an “older” student at the University of Cincinnati and was awarded an Associates Degree in Business Administration. Soon after, she began her second full-time career as a real estate agent in Anderson Township, retiring from Huff Realty in 2008. Before her illness, she volunteered over 20 years at Mercy Anderson Hospital at the information desk. She felt it was important to give one’s time volunteering to serve others. Talented in sewing, crocheting, quilting and baking, her hands were never idle. She even held a beautician’s license and could style hair in an instant. She was truly a multi-talented, hard working woman who was a friend to all who knew her.

Friends and family are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 10-11 a.m at the E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street Amelia, Ohio. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions in Mary Alice Grooms’ name may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati: P.O. Box 42277, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242; or to Stray Animal Adoption Program, P.O. Box 72040 Newport, Kentucky, 41072. Interment will be at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.