Doris McFarland, 85 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Doris was born in Blue Creek, Ohio, on July 13, 1934, to the late Ollie and Elva (Moore) Bennington. Doris took pride in caring for her home and family. She attended the Peebles Church of God, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George McFarland, who passed in 2002; her son, Gary McFarland; two brothers, Bill Bennington and Max Bennington; and a sister, Betty Greiner. Doris leaves behind two grandsons, Chad (Sara) McFarland and Shaun (Becca Henry) McFarland, both of Peebles. She also leaves behind a sister, Patsy (Cliff) Stevens of West Union; and two brothers, Tom (Janice) Bennington, of Blue Creek; and Dwight (Sharon) Bennington, of Seaman. Doris will be missed by her two great-grandchildren, Lily and Andy.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of God in Peebles, with Harold Keaton officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Church of God. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.