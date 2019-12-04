Brenda Kaye Wheeler, 69 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Brenda was born in Peebles on Aug. 25, 1950, the daughter of the late Noah and Maxine (Eubanks) Purtee. Brenda worked with Venture Productions. She was also part of the Scott Township Fire Department.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband, David Wheeler, whom she married on Aug. 25, 1969; a son, John (Carrie) Wheeler of Seaman; two daughters, Stella Wheeler of Fruitland, Florida and Amanda (Josh) Muncy of Hillsboro. Brenda will be missed by her five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother, and two sisters, including Linda Fitzpatrick.

According to Brenda’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.