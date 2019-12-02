Sarah Kay Blythe, 78 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sarah was born in Cherry Fork, Ohio, on June 16, 1941, to the late Robert and Henrietta (Cornelius) Wills. Sarah worked as a customer service representative. She was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

Sarah leaves behind her husband, Russell Blythe, whom she married on April 2, 1960. She also leaves a son, Rob (Missy) Blythe of Seaman; as well as two daughters, Cheryl (Rex) Ruble of Winchester and Diana Shreffler of Winchester. She also leaves behind a sister, Karen Kennedy of Seaman. Sarah will be missed by her eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, with Rob Blythe, Richard Lloyd, and Norine Behm officiating, Burial followed in the Tranquility Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Sarah’s name to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.