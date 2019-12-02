Barry Copas, age 79 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Barry was born on Nov. 15, 1940, the son of the late Paul W. and Glenna B. (Swearingen) Copas in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Darlene Copas, son Rocky Copas, and brothers Malcom, Robert Hunter, Ricky Copas.

Barry was a member of the Satterfield Chapel Church, co-owner of Shupert’s Tire Service and was employed there for 58 years.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Simpson of West Union, Ohio; daughter Darla Copas of West Union, Ohio; step-children Jim Simpson of Tallahassee, Florida and Jackie Mercer of Ft. Walton, Florida; brother Ronnie Copas and wife Rosie of Winchester, Ohio; sister Doris “Dee” Schatzman of Russellville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Danny Welch officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service.