Albert Junior “Buzz” Chamblin, born Oct. 1, 1947, passed away Nov. 9, 2019 at the Cincinnati VA Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Oscar and Geneva Mable Chamblin; one brother, Bob Ray Chamblin; and two sisters, Monna Lee Fitzgerald and Judy Long.

He is survived by Beatrice, his wife of 31 years, and their son Clay (Stephanie) Chamblin; three brothers, Clark, Dan (Karen) and Dennis (Sandra) Chamblin; and four sisters, Margaret (Ralph) Black, Norma Jean (Paul) Hannah, Alberta (Richard) Patrick, and Ruth (Charles) Hillman; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Honoring Buzz’s wishes for graveside services only, he was laid to rest Nov. 18, 2019 at the Kirker Cemetery. His family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the Honor Guard for recognizing his military service.