Jean Young, age 86 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center. Jean was born on May 28, 1933, the daughter of the late John A. and Ethel (Hayslip) Jones in Blue Creek, Ohio. Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Terry Young, and daughter Rhonda Kaye Puckett.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin Young and Ronnie of West Union, Ohio and Tammy Young of West Union, Ohio; two sons, Randy Young of Columbus, Ohio and Donnie Young of West Union, Ohio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 6- 8 p.m. at Snappy Tomato Pizza in West Union. The family has requested donations be made to Shop with a Cop in Jean’s memory.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.