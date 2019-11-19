By Denae Jones-

The day we set our clocks back happened to be my youngest daughter’s birthday. When the day was drawing to a close and I was tucking her into bed, I asked her what her favorite part was. Going to the movies? Having her Sunday school class sing to her? The surprise balloons full of confetti? The awesome cookie cake with peanut butter / butter cream frosting? Her gift?

Her answer surprised me. She said, “I think my favorite part was time. I liked getting a whole extra hour in my day. I got more time to celebrate and be with you.”

Pretty profound for a nine-year old.

It got me thinking about how we spend our time. (And, how we don’t.) If we had to give God a transcript of our life, what would it look like? How much of our gift of time would be wasted doing meaningless things? Spending hours binge watching television instead of enjoying a beautiful day? Waiting in line? Stewing over something we can’t do anything about? Plotting revenge? Coming up with an excuse? Gossiping? Scrolling through social media when there are people in the room wanting our attention? Doing things we regret?

As a few regrets came to mind, so did some other things that I know I won’t regret. Like getting my hair full of leaves after jumping in the huge leaf pile I raked up with my kids. Or listening to Grandma tell the same story I had heard many times before, just because I loved the way she told it. Or all of the evenings spent sitting with my husband and just talking over a cup of coffee on the back deck. Or getting my clothes wet from playing in the rain. Or singing silly songs from my childhood with my Mom, even though I’m pretty sure she makes up most of the lyrics.

I wonder how much gratifying our lives would be if we were more purposeful about how we spend our time? What are some alterations we could make that would give us a transcript to be proud of?

What if we substituted binge watching with meaningful conversations?

What if we spoke to the person in front or behind us while we were waiting in line?

What if we prayed for that situation instead of stewing about it?

What if we offered some grace in place of revenge?

What if we owned up to our mistake instead of coming up with another excuse?

What if we paused to make eye contact and really listen to their story?

What if we replaced the regrets about our past with goals for our future?

I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know one thing for sure. Time is a gift, and it’s more finite than we realize. We don’t respect it the way we should. We take it for granted. Too often, we put off that phone call, or visit, or hug, or even a text to say ‘I love you.’ We get busy, or we get tired, or we just want to relax and do nothing. And that’s okay, because our bodies need downtime too. But even that downtime can be spent snuggling, or sharing a bag of popcorn, or listening to that same story. Again.

This week, be the last to let go of the hug.

Be the first to offer forgiveness.

Put the phone down.

Get up a little earlier, so it takes some rush out of your morning. Those extra minutes could be used to write a note, give a word of encouragement, or pray before you head out the door.

This week, fill your day with more things that you know you will never regret. Even if it’s just a few moments, or even a few seconds, nothing tells another person you care about them more than giving them the gift of your time.

We don’t regret the time we spent with someone we love.

We regret the time we didn’t.

Have a blessed week, friends!