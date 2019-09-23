Doris (Bradford) Shepherd, 91, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Monarch Meadows. She was born July 3, 1928 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Lewis and Mamie (Smith) Bradford.

Doris worked in retail as a clerk. She belonged to the Mt Washington Baptist Church and was a Red Hatter. Doris liked to stay be busy and to be active. She was a loving grandmother to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R Shepherd who died March 26, 1994 and her daughter, Retreva J. Tumbleson.

Doris is survived by her granddaughter, Tia (Christopher) Fischer of Peebles, Ohio: her great grandchildren, Christopher Corey (Jessica) Fischer and James Dalton (Tabitha) Fischer; her great great grandchildren, Leah Fischer and Walter Fischer; and her sister Becky Roush of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held for Doris at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Pastor Ken Atchison will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at wilsonhomeforfunerals.com