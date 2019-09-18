Chester Alvin Muse, 93, of Manchester, Ohio died at his home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Muses Mill, Ky. on Feb. 28, 1926 to the late Clarence and Rosa Evelyn (Hamm) Muse.

He was a Navy Veteran and was employed by the GC Murphy Company for 40 years. Chester loved keeping busy, both in his garage and garden.

Chester is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Lee (Bolender) Muse of Manchester and his two sons, Phillip (Dianne) Muse of Brewton, Alabama and Ronald (Regina) Muse of Manchester.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Wilson Home For Funerals in Manchester. Greg Swenson and Scott Hamilton will be officiating. Military services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m..

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Hope Care Center, 909 Kenton Station, Maysville, KY 41056.