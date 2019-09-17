Rebecca Watson (Barger), 78, of Seaman, Ohio, formerly of Amelia, Ohio, passed away at home, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born Sept. 5, 1941 in the Perry County, Ky. communities of Buckhorn and Saul, to the late Asher and Pearl Barger (Barger). She was the fifth of 10 children, and was preceded in death by Thelma, Roger, Gaynell, Marie, Marjorie, and Rollan, also preceded by one grandchild, three great grandchildren and her in-laws, Harvey and Burnettie Watson.

Rebecca married the love of her life, Lee Roy Watson on July 1, 1961. They had just celebrated their 58th anniversary. She was the loving mother of Roy (Falicia) Watson, Regina (Andy) Valentine, and Renà (Alan) Gilliam. Rebecca was the loving grandmother of Tara Crawford, Jeramiah Watson, Shanna (Raymond) Carter, Molly (Clayton) Johnson, Garrett Gilliam, Andrew (Emily) Valentine, Allyson (Jeremy) Clark, Justin Valentine, Hannah (Michael) Valentine. Rebecca was the proud great grandma of Jesse James and Abbigaile Crawford; Landon, Lillyann, and Lorinda Carter; Jeremy Clark Jr., and another one due in March 2020. Rebecca was the loving aunt to Jesse and Rachel Barger and many nieces and nephews.

Rebecca had a strong relationship with her Lord and loved going to church at Calvary Church of God in Seaman, Ohio. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Amelia Chapter #338 for 38 years. She was a cook for Amelia High School for 25+ years before retiring. She also worked in the deli at Food Mart.

There will be a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, (St. Rt.125) Amelia on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service on Saturday at 1noon. Interment will be in the Pierce Township Cemetery.