Judy Young, age 80 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital. Judy was born on July 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Chester and Goldie (Spires) Robinson in Adams County, Ohio.

Judy was a member of The House of God Church in West Union.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, John Hamer Young of West Union, Ohio; four daughters, Cheryl McCane and John of Peebles, Ohio, Linda Richard and Jim of West Union, Ohio, Debbie McHone and Jack of Bentonville, Ohio, and Reva Bernard and Darrin of West Union, Ohio; one son, David Young and Margie of West Union, Ohio; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Roger Bowling officiating. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends can sign Judy’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.