Dooley accepts new position at OPLIN

By Austin Rust-

Jessica Dooley, former IT Specialist and Access Services Coordinator of the Adams County Public Libraries, has accepted a new position as Infrastructure Specialist at OPLIN.

“OPLIN is the Ohio Public Library Information Network, and they are a state-wide agency under the umbrella of the State Library of Ohio that provides internet access, databases, and other support services to all of Ohio’s public libraries,” Dooley explained.

“Network services are their bread and butter,” said Dooley. “They receive funding from the federal government to help provide internet access to the main location of every public library in Ohio, so that is one service they manage for us that they take off of the local libraries’ plate.”

Dooley explained that while the Adams County Public Libraries do have to pay for internet service at its other three locations, internet service at its main location is provided by OPLIN.

“They’re serving a lot of agencies all around the state,” said Dooley, “They do that all with just a staff of five in Columbus, so that’s exciting. I’m really looking forward to getting a chance to dig in and learn the details of what they do and help support it.”

Dooley began working as an IT Specialist at the Peebles Public Library in 2011, and took on the title of Access Services Coordinator in recent years. In these roles, she was responsible for IT infrastructure and services, plus digital services, in addition to grant-writing, telecommunication services, digital content, and technology-related training. It was also her responsibility to manage the library’s databases and coordinate with the SEO (Serving Every Ohioan) Consortium.

“The Adams County Public Library is a member of the SEO (Serving Every Ohioan) Libraries Consortium,” Dooley explained. “It is a voluntary consortium of smaller and mid-sized public libraries all around Ohio that allows (what amounts to be) a force multiplier of our collection.”

“Here at the library, we own around 145,000 items – that’s great, but what do you do if we don’t have something that you need?” asked Dooley. “Well, all 208 member libraries have full lending reciprocity; our items are in the same catalogue, and there are over eight million items in there.”

“If you have an Adams County Public Library card, you can get any item from all 208 member libraries,” said Dooley. “Five days a week, we get deliveries from a dedicated cargo service that delivers those items between all these libraries. At our library, about half of what you can borrow belongs to us, and the other half comes from all of those other libraries. The SEO Consortium organizes that, and they host the database software that we use to organize all of our items.”

The Adams County Public Libraries has been awarded an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) project grant this year to renew and replace outdated technology in all four of its libraries.

“The Appalachian Regional Commision (ARC) is a partnership of federal funding and local government administration to try to promote economic development and strengthen community resources in nine states that are considered Appalachian regions,” Dooley explained.

She was informed by the Ohio Regional Development Commission and the Adams County Office of Economic Development that the Adams County Public Library system was eligible for this grant, and submitted a project proposal. The grant was approved, and a total of $248,000 will be given to the Adams County Public Libraries for technology updates and improvements.

“Our technology services get more use – hour-per-hour and day-per-day – than many urban libraries, and I believe it’s because in our rural area, it’s very difficult for people to receive internet access where they live, so they come to town, they come to the library,” said Dooley.

“It’s free, it’s high-speed, and we take great care and great pride in making it a secure place to use the network,” Dooley continued. “If you use one of our public computers, or if you need to do your personal banking, or apply for a job, nothing that you do is stored or visible to anyone else who uses that computer, so people can do personal business on the library’s computers.”

The library’s computers were beginning, or would soon begin, to show their age.

“Our computers at this point are very old. I’m happy that we’ve been able to keep them running, and keep them usable, but they are quite elderly,” Dooley said. “They’re from 2010, they were purchased with one of the last rounds of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funding.”

Through ARC funding, the library will now be able to purchase new computers for public use this year. The library also plans to expand on services that are often requested. Plans include adding portable laptops to the libraries, purchasing extra special equipment that is difficult to find locally, and a cloud printing service through the library’s safe and secure servers.

Josh Brown, formerly Branch Manager at the North Adams Public Library, has accepted a promotion to become Access Services Coordinator of the Adams County Public Libraries.

“He’ll do a fantastic job,” said Jessica Dooley. “We’re excited to have him. He is from Peebles, and also grew up here at (this) library, so we’re excited that he works here (now).”

Dooley said that the most memorable part of working at the Peebles Public Library was, “ getting to work with all of the library staff who have spent their whole careers helping people at the library desk.” Many who retired during her time at Peebles she remembered from childhood.

“It’s just seeing how much community members have that sense of personal connection with staff who have helped them in the library decade after decade, and how much that means to them,” Dooley explained. “Those people that turn up when they announce their retirement – hundreds of people – just to thank that person, because they were the face of the library in the community. It was really special to get to be a part of that.”

In closing, Dooley said: “I’m sure that the Library Board, who have been really helpful and dedicated to whatever we need, the director, and Josh will all do an excellent job administering this grant. I’m excited that we got it, and I will be excited to stop by in the future and visit to see what they have done, and what new technology services we’re able to offer.”

“We’re certainly going to miss her here,” said Nick Slone, Director of the Peebles Library. “She’s really helped us to get a lot of bang for our buck here. She’s helped us to stretch our equipment, to make it last as long as possible – an update at every turn.”

“We’re definitely going to miss her, but I’m really excited about this opportunity for her,” Slone added. “I’ve always known that she is destined for great things.”