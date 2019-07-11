By Denae Jones-

We’ve all bumped into that person from high school who we haven’t seen in several decades, and we have labeled them by their 18-year old personality before they even walk up and say hello. We remember them as the trouble maker, or the cheerleader, or the brains, or the jokester, or the sports star, or the loner. It’s true that some people peak in high school and want to live by that label for the rest of their lives. But most don’t. In fact, most people change a great deal.

I’m not talking about the gut instinct that tells you something is just not right upon a first impression. We should never ignore that. I’m talking about judging someone we already know, according to the person we remember them to be from sometime in the past.

Doing this almost kept me from talking to my (now) husband. I came across his Facebook page through a mutual friend and he had some stupid picture as his profile. I thought, “Still the same immature guy as high school,” and scrolled on by. I didn’t talk with him again for over a year! I made a judgement about him that wasn’t true.

Or, sometimes we remember a past mistake or harm done to us and cannot, cannot, cannot find it in ourselves to forgive. We label that person as the villain and ourselves as the victim. We live as if it’s still happening today.

Some tragedies are horrendous and traumatizing, and if something like that has happened to you, I’m sorry. I’m not trying to belittle experiences like that. I’m speaking to the more common transgressions.

Let’s put it in perspective. If something happened when we were 20, and now we are 60, it has not been happening to us for 40 years. How much have you changed since then? Is it possible that they have changed too? Perhaps it’s time to forgive. Heal. End the bitterness. How much better could our lives be if we could make it more about what we’ve both done in the 40 years since then?

It’s easier said than done, I know. But I also know what it’s like to live as the victim and it’s exhausting. Grace and forgiveness really can change your story and your life!

Most of us probably know the story of the Prodigal Son in the Bible. (Luke 15) A man has two sons, and the youngest asks for his inheritance before his father dies. Yep. He’s basically telling his father that he wants nothing to do with him. This ‘working’ thing isn’t for him. He just wants his money now so he can get out of there. So the father divides his estate and the young son leaves and wastes it all away with parties and prostitutes. The oldest son is loyal to his father and spends his years working hard on his father’s estate.

One day, the youngest son comes wandering back, filthy and starving. The father sees him from a long way off and asks his servants to prepare a feast to celebrate his return. The father is filled with compassion and runs up to his son and kisses him, and the young son begs his father’s forgiveness.

Do you see that? The father didn’t guilt and shame him because of his mistakes. He didn’t demand an apology. He didn’t ask if he had straightened his life out yet. He just embraced him. He realized that sometimes, people change.

The father embraced him first.

The son asks forgiveness later.

Now, the older son is a different story. He was the loyal one, so he hated what his brother did to their father. And frankly, he was jealous and ticked off at his father for being so willing to forgive. I wonder how the story would have ended if the older brother saw the younger brother coming down the road first? The younger brother may not have ever been redeemed. The father would have missed out on mending their relationship and making memories. The older brother would have lived with that bitterness the rest of his life.

I don’t know about you, but I sure don’t want to be judged now according to how I acted in high school. Or college. Or six years ago! People change. I’m not the same person I was then. I’ve grown. I’ve gotten better.

Isn’t it possible that the people we are holding a grudge against have gotten better too? Isn’t it possible that they are not the same person they were before? Isn’t it possible that, by forgiving them, both lives could be changed for the better?

Maybe they haven’t changed.

But maybe they have.

Maybe we are missing out on years of memories that a mended relationship could bring.

Maybe someone even thinks this way about us! Like that younger son, is there anyone we need to go back and ask forgiveness? Like the father, is there anyone we need to embrace first, and work the rest out later? Or are we going to hold tight to our anger, like the older son?

“Stop judging and you will not be judged. Stop condemning and you will not be condemned. Forgive and you will be forgiven.” Luke 6:37

Have a blessed week, friends!