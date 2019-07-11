By Mark Carpenter-

I’ve been on water slides before. Now even though I grew up along the river and still have never learned to swim, I can awkwardly fall into a small pool of water without doing too much damage, but last weekend I found out that water slides with 15-foot drops and no water to cushion the blow are not quite as comfortable.

Let me backtrack. Many of you know where I live and know what my house looks like, the classic Cape Cod style with the dormers on the top where my kids had their rooms. Well last Saturday we decided that those dormers needed cleaned with a power washer. Once it was determined that the task couldn’t be performed by standing on a ladder on the ground, Plan B went into effect which involved myself going upstairs and climbing out the windows of my kids’ rooms, then to have the power washer handed up to me as I gently walked along our red metal roof, with thunder in the distance I might add.

All of that went well, for awhile. I was able to get the dormers fairly clean along with clearing out some hornet’s nests and some really smelly bat “something” that had invaded the area around my daughter’s window. It was near the end of the job when a task at home turned into something resembling the luge at the Winter Olympics. As you may have guessed or heard by now, I clumsily lost my footing and went on a water slide ride down the roof and off into the air to work on sticking the perfect landing.

Well, the Russian judges would have been doubled over with laughter as they tried to find the correct number to score my flight and landing, about a -8 I’d guess. And let me tell you, sliding down a wet roof totally out of control, knowing what awaits when you make that 15-foot descent is not a comfortable feeling in any way, shape, or form. It all happened so fast that all I had time to think of was who was going to break this news to my best friend and how could I possibly make this landing without my family not having to start planning a funeral?

Most people who know me know that I am an extremely competitive person and that is certainly true when it comes to sports. I won’t participate in any sport that I’m not going to be good at. I tried golf a few years ago and once I realized that wasn’t panning out, the clubs were packed away and haven’t been moved since. So on Saturday afternoon, I discovered that Roof Sliding is another sport that I was not going to excel in as I whizzed past the gutters and found myself in open air.

I didn’t realize I could think so quickly but I spotted a bush that could possibly give me a softer landing and maybe keep me alive, at least for the time being. (I had forgotten that it was a prickly bush, but at the time I wouldn’t have really cared). It’s safe to say that I didn’t stick the landing, but I certainly felt it and as of this writing on Tuesday morning, I’m still “feelin’ it.”

Of course, my parents pulled up to my house just as I was trying to pry myself off the ground, asking me if I had just fallen off the ladder, to which I replied, “Nope, it was bit higher than that.” I soon realized that every part of my body hurt miserably and it might be a good idea to get cleaned up and find an x-ray machine. So the adventure continued with a trip to the Urgent Care in Maysville, where x-rays of my ribs and wrist from every angle showed nothing broken and Lord, I don’t know how because they still feel broken and I have made the difficult decision not to petition the Olympic Committee to make Roof Sliding a sanctioned sport. They might want me to coach and I’m not sure that my flight on Saturday qualified me to instruct others.

Now they say that you should make the best of a bad situation and that is what I did, even though in pain every time I tried to move. My spouse offered a dinner at Tumbleweed after all of the x-rays were done and read, and so I ended up with one delicious pork chop dinner, because luckily for me it doesn’t hurt to eat.

For those friends of mine who have texted me and asked me if I could do some roof work for them, you guys are hilarious, but I must tell you, it really hurts to laugh, or sneeze, or sit, or get up, or…well you get the idea. The bright side, at least I don’t have to go on the IL for Fair Week. I think that’s a bright side. So if you see me moving around and I look like I might be about 112 years old, just remember that Roof Sliding is not a not a sport and you should not try it at home.