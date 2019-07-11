Inclusion at its finest for ‘Day in the Ring’

By Mark Carpenter-

Perhaps the highlight of Fair week for many happened on Monday afternoon as the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Adams County 4-H teamed up for a “Day in the Ring”. The event involves county 4-H members pairing up in a mentoring program with a “classmate” individual with disabilities, giving those individuals the unique opportunity to perform in the show arena, an example of inclusion at its very best.

The process did not just start on Monday as the participants and their mentors began with a “Meet and Greet” cookout to become familiar with each other and their animals, before moving on into two more work sessions which were described by Fair Board President Liz Lafferty as “much more intense”. These work sessions were teaching tools on such skills as how to care for the animal, how to properly walk in the show ring, how to set the animals up for judging, and what the proper attire would be for Show Day.

Show Day came Monday afternoon as eight individuals displayed their rabbits and goats for judges Michael Gill (rabbits) and Dalton Black (goats), both Adams County 4-H members. After showing their first classes, the participants all came back to the ring for the “Final Drive” before the judges, where everyone was named a winner and left the arena with a gold medal hanging around their neck.

Black, who had a wonderful rapport with all of the participants as he judged each, summed it up best when he told the assembled crowd, “It’s all about just having fun and I can say for sure that all of these participants today told me they were having fun.”