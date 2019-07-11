14U Baseball tourney title goes to West Union

By Mark Carpenter-

It took two days but the West Union Dragons have been crowned as the Southern Hills Youth League 14U Baseball tournament champions for 2019. The Dragons earned that title with a 12-9 win over previously unbeaten Manchester in game that was suspended on July 2 after one inning of play and then completed the next evening, both times played at the Peebles Youth Sports Complex.

The two teams commenced the championship tilt on July 2 and from all indications after the first inning of play, the fans on hand were in for an offensive show. In the top of the first inning off of Manchester starter Aaron Lucas, the Dragons scored four times, all on one big swing of the bat. After Colby Harover walked, Chris Steed reached on an error, and Landen Fulton walked, Domonic Webb stepped to the plate with the bases full and deposited a “no-doubter” over the left field fence for a grand slam and a 4-0 West Union lead.

With Ethan Thornberry on the hill for the Dragons, the Manchester offense quickly erased the four-run deficit with four of their own in the bottom half of the first. Leland Horner led off with a base hit between third and short, stole second, and came home when Malachi Bayless reached on a West Union error. Aaron Lucas and Logan Neria drew walks to load the bases and a base hit to left by Drew Kennedy drove home Bayless and Lucas to make it a one-run game. With two outs, a single to center by Burton Strunk scored Neria to tie the game. At that point, Mother Nature intervened and after a bout with thunder and lightning and some heavy rain, operations were suspended until the next evening.

The 24-hour layoff didn’t slow down the Dragons as they came right back and scored three more in their half of the second inning, again using the long ball. With one out, Daulton Grooms reached on an error and later came home on an errant pickoff throw to give West Union the lead. One out later, Steed doubled to left canter and waltzed home when Matthew Griffis blasted a long homer over the right field fence to make it 7-4 Dragons.

Manchester went down in order in their first at-bat after the day-long delay and the Dragons went scoreless in the top of the third, but the Greyhounds pulled within one in the bottom of the third, getting two runs in an odd way. Neria walked and Kennedy followed with a two-bagger to right center and both runners came home when the throw back to the infield sailed high over the West Union dugout and out of play, cutting the Dragons’ lead to 7-6.

The West Union offense answered in the top of the fourth off of Manchester’s Horner in relief with two of their own to push their advantage back to three runs. Steed and Griffis led off with back to back walks and another free pass to Webb filled the bases. Steed came home when Thornberry bounced into a fielder’s choice and a later walk to Wesley Ellis forced home a run that gave the Dragons a 9-6 lead.

The score remained that way until the Hounds came to bat in the bottom of the fifth. Neria and Kennedy began the frame with infield hits and a walk to Landon Stafford filled the bases. Kayden Butcher drew another walk from Thornberry that forced home a run and Strunk reached on an error that allowed Kennedy to come home.. At that point, Harover was brought in to pitch for the Dragons and he quickly struck out Horner and Bayless, but a base hit by Lucas drove home Stafford and the damage could have been worse but Butcher was thrown out at home for the third out, but the Hounds had tied the game at 9.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Greyhound squandered a scoring opportunity with some sloppy base running. Braiden Brown led off with a base on balls and one out later moved around on a base hit to right by Kennedy, but on the play, Brown rounded third a bit too far and was caught off for the second out of the inning. Kennedy was then gunned down stealing second to end the inning and the Manchester threat.

In the top of the seventh, the Dragons grabbed the lead, with Lucas called back in to pitch for the Greyhounds. Ellis led off with a base hit to right and went to second when the ball got by the Manchester right fielder. After Grooms went down swinging, Harover reached on an error that allowed Ellis to score the go-ahead run. Steed drew a walk and later with two outs, a clutch base hit by Fulton through the right side gave the Dragons two big insurance runs and a 12-9 advantage.

With Harover still on the mound for the Dragons, the Hounds came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with one more chance. Stafford led off with a walk but was forced at second when Butcher grounded back to the pitcher. Strunk then went down swinging and a fly ball to center off the bat of Horner was gathered in for the final out as the Dragons could celebrate the SHYL Tournament championship and their 12-9 triumph.

In relief, Harover was the winning pitcher for West Union and coming back in relief after starting the game, Lucas was tagged with the loss for the Greyhounds.

West Union

430 200 3 —12

Manchester

402 030 0 —9