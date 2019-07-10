Betty Puckett, 85 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence.

Betty was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Ocie (Spence) Ryan. Betty was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. She worked as a grocery store cashier for many years.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George “Pete” Puckett, who passed away in April 23, 2019; two brothers, Dick Ryan and Gary Ryan; and a sister, Mary Hooper. Betty is survived by her two sons, Rick (Shelley) Puckett and Rob (Podie) Puckett, both of Peebles; and a sister, Opal Stephens, also of Peebles. Betty’s passing will be mourned by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5- 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 480 Portsmouth Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.