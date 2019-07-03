SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Colton Pertuset
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Brian and Bonnie Pertuset
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Plying the game with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Arguing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When Carter broke his arm and no one believed him at first
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Camila Cabello
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Mean Girls”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
None listed
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Psychology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Camila Cabello
FUTURE PLANS:
Attending college to become a Mental Health Counselor