SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Colton Pertuset

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Brian and Bonnie Pertuset

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Plying the game with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Arguing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When Carter broke his arm and no one believed him at first

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Camila Cabello

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Mean Girls”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
None listed

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Psychology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Camila Cabello

FUTURE PLANS:
Attending college to become a Mental Health Counselor

Colton Pertuset, NAHS