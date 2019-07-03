SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Colton Pertuset

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Brian and Bonnie Pertuset

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Plying the game with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Arguing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When Carter broke his arm and no one believed him at first

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Camila Cabello

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Mean Girls”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

None listed

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Psychology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Camila Cabello

FUTURE PLANS:

Attending college to become a Mental Health Counselor