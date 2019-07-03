By Mark Carpenter-

Manchester High School was the site on June 26 of the Southern Hills Youth League 14U Softball Tournament championship game, pitting what most deemed as the top two teams in the league- Coach Matthias Applegate’s unbeaten Manchester Lady Hounds and Coach David Mills and the Peebles Lady Indians. A big crowd was on hand to see the match up of the future high school stars of the two schools and if they were there wanting to see a lot of runs scored, they came to the right place.

The game was certainly not a thing of beauty and probably won’t be used in any instructional videos, but nevertheless, it turned out to be an exciting back and forth battle, with the Lady Hounds scoring in every one of their six at-bats and holding off a big Peebles seventh inning rally to finish off an undefeated season with a 17-15 victory.

The Lady Indians struck first with a single run in the top of the first, with Peyton Gordley reaching on an error and later scoring on an infield hit by Lily McFarland, but that lead was erased quickly as the Lady Hounds took advantage of McFarland’s early control issues on the mound to plate five of their own in the bottom of the first, four of those runs coming across on wild pitches and errors and another crossing on a long three-bagger to left by Emilee Applegate.

The rough bottom of the first on defense by the Lady Indians was quickly put to rest as they came to bat in the top of the second and rolled out a six-spot to retake the lead. Peyton Atkins reached on an error and later came around to score on another Manchester miscue. All of the rest of the Peebles runs in the inning came with two outs, with Izzy Scott and Gordley drawing walks and Scott coming home on a bloop single to left by Bailey Johnston, and Gordley scoring when Darby Mill reached on one of the three Lady Hounds’ errors in the frame. The final run came when a Toni Jones double to right center drove home McFarland to give Peebles a 7-5 advantage, which again didn’t last long.

In the bottom of the second, the home team struck back again, scoring four times to jump back in front. Zoey Fuchs and Applegate drew back to back walks and a sacrifice fly to right by Jenna Campbell drove home Fuchs. Grace Hackney coaxed another free pass before Kameyl Carter popped to short for the second out and it looked like the Lady Indians could escape further damage, but a ground ball to short off the bat of Harley Rideout was booted, allowing two runs to score and when Rideout stole second, an errant throw allowed her to come all the way home to give her team a 9-7 lead.

Peebles got one run back in the top of the third on an RBI single by Cadence Carroll, but Manchester answered with three more in the bottom half to extend their advantage to 12-8.

The Peebles top of the fourth was the only half inning of the entire game where no one scored and in the bottom of the fourth the Lady Hounds stretched their lead to five runs on a run-scoring single by catcher Maggie Roberts. Peebles got one back in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Gordley and could have had more if not for a nice play by Manchester third baseman Jenna Campbell to turn a line drive into a double play at the hot corner.

Manchester picked up one in the bottom of the fifth when Campbell walked and later scored in an odd way, racing home when the Peebles throw back to the pitcher went astray. In the top of the sixth the Lady Indians made it 14-10 when Mills walked a later came home on an Applegate wild pitch, but the Lady Hounds answered that with three in their half of the sixth, getting an RBI base hit from Applegate and then a big two-run triple to the right field fence by Carter to take a 17-10 lead into the final inning.

Those in attendance who were cheering for the blue and gold got a little antsy when the Lady Indians batted in the top of the seventh. The Peebles squad made things very interesting as they again took advantage of some shoddy Manchester defense and scored five time, the last of those coming on a two-out bases loaded walk to Gracey Rowland. With the go-ahead runs on base, Applegate got Scott to hit a comebacker to the mound for the game’s final out as the Lady Hounds held on to preserve their perfect record and capture the SHYL tournament title with the 17-15 triumph.

Though the outcome of the contest went the way of the home team, the talent on the field was proof that the softball futures of these two schools are certainly looking bright.