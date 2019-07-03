State Route 136 will be closed in northern Adams County three days next week for a culvert replacement.

S.R. 136 will be closed Monday through Wednesday, July 8-10, for crews from ODOT’s Adams County Highway Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated culvert between T.R. 53 (Horner Road) and T.R. 54 (Stout Road), approximately three miles south of the Highland County line.

The closure will be in effect beginning at approximately 8 a.m. Monday and continue until 4 p.m. Wednesday. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via U.S. 62 and S.R. 32.