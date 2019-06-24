Carroll “Sonny” Lee Ward, 89 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence.

Sonny was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 2, 1930, the son of the late Paul and Helen (Steele) Ward. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, Sonny worked for the Chrysler Company, in Dayton, Ohio. Sonny was a member of the Brushcreek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ward; a sister, Delores Ward; and a granddaughter, Megan Ward. Sonny is survived by his wife Mary (Marsh) Ward, whom he married on Oct. 13, 1951. He also leaves behind two sons, Doug (Joyce) Ward of Wilmington and Paul (Michele) Ward of North Carolina, as well as a daughter-in-law, Debbie Ward of West Union. Sonny’s loss will be mourned by his seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a great, great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Shane Davis. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service, June 25, 2019, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.